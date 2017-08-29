A wife left many people in shock after she fought and disgraced her husband’s side-chick in public.

A shocking footage has shown the sad moment a suspected mistress was violently attacked and stri*ped in public while dozens of onlookers do nothing to help her.

According to The Sun UK , the distressing clip from China shows the “homewrecker” being stri*ped by the wife of the man she was allegedly having an affair with. The angry wife was joined by friends and relatives who attacked the alleged sidechick.

The clip now being widely shared on social media shows the crying mistress sitting on the ground as her stockings and underwear are ripped off and torn from her legs. One of the wife’s friends grabs hold of the victim’s hair and kicks her in the back during the beating.

A middle-aged woman appears to approach the group in an attempt to dissuade them, but she quickly gives up after being pushed to one side by one of the men at the scene.

As the wife’s friend continues to hold onto the victim’s hair, the wife stands over the mistress and shames her, yelling at her in front of the stunned witnesses. The clip ends with the group still locked in the tussle, with no reports of police involvement as yet.