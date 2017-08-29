Antifungal medicines are used to treat fungal infections, which most commonly affect your skin, hair and nails.

You can get some antifungal medicines over the counter from your pharmacy, but you may need a prescription from your GP for other types

Infections antifungals can treat

Fungal infections commonly treated with antifungals include:

ringworm

athlete’s foot

fungal nail infection

vaginal thrush

some kinds of severe dandruff

Less commonly, there are also more serious fungal infections that develop deep inside the body tissues, which may need to be treated in hospital.

Examples include:

aspergillosis, which affects the lungs

fungal meningitis, which affects the brain

You’re more at risk of getting one of these more serious fungal infections if you have a weakened immune system – for example, if you’re taking medicines to suppress your immunity.

Types of antifungal medicines

Antifungal medicines are available as:

topical antifungals – a cream, gel, ointment or spray you can apply directly to your skin, hair or nails

oral antifungals – a capsule, tablet or liquid medicine that you swallow

intravenous antifungals – an injection into a vein in your arm, usually given in hospital

intravaginal antifungal pessaries – small, soft tablets you can insert into the v**ina

Some common names for antifungal medicines include:

clotrimazole

econazole

miconazole

terbinafine

fluconazole

ketoconazole

amphotericin

How antifungal medicines work

Antifungal medicines work by either:

killing the fungal cells – for example, by affecting a substance in the cell walls, causing the contents of the fungal cells to leak out and the cells to die

preventing the fungal cells growing and reproducing

When to see a pharmacist or GP

See a pharmacist or GP if you think you have a fungal infection. They will advise you on which antifungal medicine to take and how to take or use it.

Things to consider when using antifungal drugs

Before taking antifungal medicines, speak to a pharmacist or your GP about:

any existing conditions or allergies that may affect your treatment for fungal infection

the possible side effects of antifungal medicines

whether the antifungal medicine may interact with other medicines you may already be taking (known as drug interactions)

whether your antifungal medicine is suitable to take during pregnancy or while breastfeeding – many aren’t suitable

You can also check the patient information leaflet that comes with your antifungal medicine for more information.

Side effects of antifungal medicines

Your antifungal medicine may cause side effects. These are usually mild and only last for a short period of time.

They can include:

itching or burning

redness

feeling sick

tummy (abdominal) pain

diarrhoea

a rash

Occasionally, your antifungal medicine may cause a more severe reaction, such as:

an allergic reaction – your face, neck or tongue may swell and you may have difficulty breathing

a severe skin reaction – such as peeling or blistering skin

liver damage (occurs very rarely) – you may experience loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, jaundice, dark urine or pale faeces, tiredness or weakness

source: Nhs

