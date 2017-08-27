APC Governorship Primaries: Tony Nwoye Wins Anambra

Southeastern politician, Tony Nwoye will be testing his popularity in the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State under the banner of the All Progressives Congress as he has emerged the winner of the primaries.

Nwoye scored 2,146 votes on Sunday to beat his closest rival Senator Andy Ubah who scored 931 votes.

Also, George Moghalu polled 525 votes, Bart Nwibe scored 414 and John-Bosco Onunkwo scored 85 votes.

Other results include Madu Nonso – 21 votes, Nwike Patrick – 20, Obidigbo Chike – 22, and Okonkwo Donatus – 10.

The process which began on Saturday, August 26 has just been concluded.

Earlier, the APC chairman in Anambra State, Mr Emeka Ibe, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the exercise so far which he described as a ‘hitch-free’ process.

Mr Ibe also added that the conduct of the delegates, the security agencies and members of the press was quite commendable.

He noted that the primaries was a shadow of what would play out on November 18, saying the party would take over the government of Anambra State.