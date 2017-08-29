ASUU Strike to Continue Following Sad Development

The industrial action embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may take more time to be resolved following the refusal of ASUU to attend a meeting with the Federal Government scheduled for today.

According to Channels Television, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union will not honour the meeting with the Federal Government.

According to him, ASUU has met, discussed the new offer from the FG and submitted a proposal to the government.

He said consequently, the union will only honour another meeting after receiving a reply to their proposal from the government.

Details later…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: