Monday , 28 August 2017

ATBUTH Medical doctor allegedly beats wife to stupor in Bauchi (Photos)

Young August 27, 2017

A Medical Doctor, Samaila Zakari Wase, attached to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi State, has been accused of beating his wife to stupor.

Facebook user, Abdulmumin Suleiman wrote:

“She was beaten to stupor by her husband, a medical doctor at ATBUTH. His name Dr Sama’ila Zakari Wase. Pls share until Justice is served to her Muhammad Baba. Just imagine!! When his class are beating McGregor to win Millions of Dollars”

Here are photos;

One comment

  1. ugo Chigozie
    August 27, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    That man is irresponsible. He need to be arrested. Despite what your wife or partner must have done. You don’t have the right to lay your hands on her not to talk of injuring her. Please men you need to learn how to manage and control your temperaments. There is other way of handling the issues with your wife not to beat her.

    Reply

