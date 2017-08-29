Authorities arrest two men for allegedly killing monkeys

Two men were arrested by authorities in Central Vietnam for allegedly shooting dead four rare monkeys in a protected national park, an official said on Tuesday.

Hoang Duc Ai, 43, and an alleged accomplice, identified simply as Minh, were arrested in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, after they were spotted carrying two sacks out of the forest, Le Thanh Tinh, director of the park, said.

“A forest ranger detained one at the site, while one who escaped was later detained by police,’’ Tinh said.

The police discovered four dead monkeys, 17 kilogrammes of animal bones and one AK-style assault rifle, a report posted on the park’s website said.

The monkeys were later identified as Ha Tinh Langurs, an endangered monkey from central Vietnam and Laos.

They were found shaved and dried over a fire, their brains and abdomens removed.

“We have sent these monkeys and the gun for examination so we have evidence to deal with these men.

“The men were accused of using illegal military weapons and violating regulations protecting endangered wildlife,’’ Tinh said.

If they are found guilty, the two men could face as much as 20 years imprisonment.

Source: (NAN)

