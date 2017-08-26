Are you stuck in a relationship rut and want to know how to avoid boring s*x? Or maybe you’ve heard others complain about having boring s*x and you’re determined not to have that happen in your love life. Here’s the deal: Your girl feels the same way. No one wants to have boring s*x because it’s supposed to feel good!

Find an exciting partner. If you find the right partner from the start, you might not have boring s*x. If you’re adventurous, it’s best to pair up with a woman who’s also interested in trying new things. It’s true that people who with a lot in common have less to fight about, so one way to avoid boring s*x is through a partner with lots of tricks up her sleeve.

Keep your mind open. Another way to avoid boring s*x is to keep an open mind. This applies to both you and your partner. s*x will become routine (i.e. boring) if you do the same position, foreplay and maneuvers each time. You can try new things with an open mind. If you feel s*x is becoming mundane, why not ask your partner for suggestions?

Make it fun. Plan a date night where you spend time alone and cover s*xual ground. Think up new techniques and games that appeal to you both. If your mind is open, you will try just about anything to avoid boring s*x.

Study, study, study. If you find yourself having boring s*x, it’s time to find new ways to relate to your partner and your se*uality. There are countless videos offering techniques, tips and tricks. You can also read books on se*uality and how to explore new s*xual ground. Hopefully, your partner is open to these suggestions and will advance with you. After all, most women aren’t impressed by counting the cracks on the ceiling while you do your thing. Girls want fun s*x, too! If you and your lady study and learn how to have exciting s*x, you will avoid boring s*x in the future.

It may be you. Face it. The reason you have boring s*x might be your fault. Not everyone is born a fascinating lover. Most people work hard to gain s*xual skill. The great thing about s*x is that learning is fun! If your partner complains about boring s*x, take a long look at yourself. It’s okay to try new things in order to avoid boring s*x. The open mind concept rings true, so if your lady says she’s had it with boring s*x, find new ways to please her. The flip side is also true. If your lover is boring, help her to find new ways to express herself sexually.

source: Mademen

