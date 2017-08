TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his friends including singer Banky W, Segun and Tunde Demuren and others are currently in Punta Cana, a resort town in the Dominican Republic. Ebuka posted the photo and wrote: #PuntaCana for @bankywellington… Life’s a beach!!!”

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: