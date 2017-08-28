Barcelona Interested In United Star, Read Latest Football Transfer News

As we enter the final week of the summer transfer window, football clubs across Europe are scrambling to get their last pieces of business completed before it shuts on Friday at 11pm.

Spanish giants, FC Barcelona want Manchester United’s 19-year-old forward, Marcus Rashford to replace Luis Suarez.

Here are the latest news and transfer rumours in the European world football.

1. Spain

Barcelona will tempt Manchester United with an audacious attempt to sign Marcus Rashford next summer. Coach Ernesto Valverde is keen to sign a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, who is now 30, and views the 19-year-old United striker as a potential candidate. (Sport)

Juventus are interested in signing Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal from Barcelona. The duo are low down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and the Serie A champions will make an ambitious late bid to sign Gomes, while they have also enquired about Vidal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are continuing to pursue Philippe Coutinho despite having signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. The Catalans believe they will complete the deal before the window shuts. Liverpool have also reportedly given Barca a Monday deadline to finalise the deal. (Onda Cero)

2. France

Paris Saint-Germain have reached a deal with Monaco to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan for the season with an option to sign him permanently for £143m. The Ligue 1 side have held talks with Uefa over adhering to financial fair play rules but an agreement has now been reached. Mbappe will sign a five-year deal and is expected in the French capital on Monday for a medical. (L’Equipe)

Napoli are not willing to sell goalkeeper Pepe Reina to PSG. The French side have made it a priority to sign a stopper before the window closes and have expressed an interest in the former Barcelona and Liverpool player. But they have been informed that the 34-year-old is staying. Reina played in Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Atalanta on Sunday night but appeared to wave goodbye to the supporters at full-time. (L’Equipe)

One player edging closer to an exit from PSG, however, is Julian Draxler. With the imminent arrival of Mbappe, the Parisians are desperate to offload the German winger. Draxler is being targeted by Borussia Dortmund, who are shopping for a Dembele replacement. (Le10Sport)

3. Italy

Inter Milan have agreed personal terms with Lazio star Keita Balde. The 22-year-old will sign a two-year loan deal which includes a £27m obligation to buy. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

If Juventus cannot tie up a deal for Barca midfielder Gomes they will instead move for Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder has not been a regular at the Allianz Arena and was left out at the weekend. (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet could be a Napoli transfer target if Pepe Reina leaves. The Belgian was left out of Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal but Jurgen Klopp later insisted he was ‘100 per cent’ his No 1. (Calciomercato)

4. Germany

Borussia Dortmund are close to completing the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko. The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract at Dynamo Kyiv but Dortmund remain confident of securing his services once Dembele officially signs for Barcelona. (Bild)

Bayern Munich are willing to loan Renato Sanches out with the player unhappy at his lack of starting opportunities. Liverpool and Monaco have both been linked with the 20-year-old, but Bayern have not received any concrete offers yet. (Bild)

Championship side Leeds United are reportedly keen on Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga. The 25-year-old, who scored just twice last season, has yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season and the Whites need a replacement for Chris Wood. (Kicker).