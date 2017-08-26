Before you jump on the abstinence band wagon you should consider the benefits of s*x education. There are a lot of people who feel that s*x education gives young people free reign to throw off whatever moral shackles that they were raised with to become crazy s*x fiends. When it’s done properly the benefits of s*x education can far out weigh what can happen if young people are left ignorant about s*x.

One of the benefits of s*x education is it’s ability to re-enforce the moral code a person has by giving them the information that they need to avoid the pit falls of unwanted pregnancy STD’s and HIV by giving them them the information that they need to play safe it they decide to become sexually active and help them stay tough against pressure if they decide that having s*x isn’t the right thing for them to do right now. So when you’re thinking what to tell your kids about s*x, think of some of these benefits of s*x education.

Stop negative outcomes. One of the benefits of s*x education is that it gives kids the tools that they need to prevent life altering negative outcomes such as unwanted pregnancy, STD’s and STI’s.

Help kids make more informed decisions. One of the benefits of s*x education that is often overlooked, is the it’s ability to help kids make more informed decisions.

The more information kids have about their bodies, how they work, the pleasures and pains that come along with being sexually active, the better they equipped they are to decide if having s*x is the right choice for them and the less likely they are to cave to the pressure to have s*x when the subject arises.

Develop healthy attitudes about s*x and their bodies. A common misconception of s*x education is that it gives young people that a lax and warped view of s*x and their bodies. In reality the knowledge that is given to young people during s*x education can help them cultivate healthier attitudes about their bodies and s*x than kids who are left in the dark.

Separate fact from fiction. Young people get their s*xual cues from a million different sources; the Internet, television and their friends just to name a few. Many times these cues give kids the wrong signals about their bodies and s*x. One of the benefits of s*x education is that it gives kids the information they need to keep the truth about s*x separate from what they see on TV.

Prevention. Another one of the benefits of s*x education that everyone should get on board with is its ability to help prevent unwanted pregnancy and the spread of STD’s. The more you know about protection, the less likely you are to wake up with something that burns when you go to the bathroom.

source: Mademen

