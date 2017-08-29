Tuesday , 29 August 2017

Biafra: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri | Photos

Deolu August 29, 2017

The Biafra cause is gaining momentum in the South-eastern part of Nigeria with the Insignia of the group being flaunted in all spheres of the people’s lives.

A hardcore pro-Biafran couple decided to show their color on their wedding day in Owerri, Imo state capital.

According to media reports, both the husband and wife are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as they decided to wear IPOB attire for their wedding ceremony including their family and friends.

See more photos:

 

Source: Tori

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Dismembered Body Of Woman Found In Traditional Healer’s Home | Photos

A traditional healer has confessed after the dismembered body of a pretty 25-year-old woman was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946