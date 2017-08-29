Tuesday , 29 August 2017

Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans’ Judgement Hits Roadblock

Deolu August 29, 2017

A federal high court sitting in the commercial city of Lagos state on Tuesday, adjourned a human rights suit filed for alleged kidnapper, Evans.
The suit seeking for the fundamental rights enforcement of alleged kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known an Evans, was on Tuesday, adjourned till September 5, by a federal high court in Lagos.
According to Premium Times, the court fixed a new date after the police brought applications seeking to set aside the delivering of the judgment among others.
The judge said the counsels would argue, on the adjourned date, why he should not deliver his judgment.
