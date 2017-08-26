Black Man Forced Into Coffin By Racist White Farmers | Photos

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson denied any wrongdoing

Two white South African farmers who forced a black man into a coffin have been convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Victor Mlotshwa, 27, was beaten and forced into the coffin by Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen in August 2016.

The pair have yet to be sentenced. They had denied the charges.

The case has caused outrage in South Africa and highlighted racial tensions in farming communities.