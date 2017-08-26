Saturday , 26 August 2017

Black Man Forced Into Coffin By Racist White Farmers | Photos

Deolu August 26, 2017

After an outrage following the attempts by two racist white South Africans to murder a black man, a court has convicted the suspects.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson denied any wrongdoing
Two white South African farmers who forced a black man into a coffin have been convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Victor Mlotshwa, 27, was beaten and forced into the coffin by Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen in August 2016.

The pair have yet to be sentenced. They had denied the charges.

The case has caused outrage in South Africa and highlighted racial tensions in farming communities.

Victor Mlotshwa was walking home when he was kidnapped and assaulted.
Mr Mlotshwa only reported the matter after footage of the assault emerged on YouTube months later.

In a court affidavit, Jackson and Oosthuizen said they did not mean to harm Mr Mlotshwa but merely wanted to “teach him a lesson”.

As Judge Segopotje Mphahlele read out the guilty verdict in Middelburg Magistrates Court on Friday, supporters of the victim burst into songs of celebration.

“I’m relieved that justice has been served,” Mr Mlotshwa told the BBC.

Source: Tori

