Boy saves drowning brother with technique he learnt from Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock’ movie, Actor reacts

American actor, Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock, has reacted to report of a true life hero, 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor, who saved his 2-year-old brother Dylan from drowning in a pool with what he learnt from one the movies he featured in.

Pop Sugar reported that Dylan wandered outside while he and his grandmother were watching a movie. Dylan fell into the pool and when Jacob came out to search for him, he found the boy lying face down in the pool, and he sprang to action.

“I pulled him out and started giving him compressions,” said Jacob who added that he learned how to give the CPR from watching The Rock in the movie, San Andreas.

The actor who reacted to this report wrote on Instagram;

“This story grabbed my heart,” said the Fast and Furious actor. “I’m so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr old boy’s heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob’s hand.”

Well, he didn’t stop there as he has invited Jacob and his family to visit him in Vancouver, Canada, where he is currently shooting a new movie.

“I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero. Jacob, I’m gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too,” said the father of two daughters.

