BREAKING News: FG Declares 2-Day Public Holidays to Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Celebration

The Federal Government today announced a 2-day public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir Celebration for Muslims.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was made public in a press statement by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) on Monday in a statement released by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Rufa’i Attahiru.

Dambazau congratulated Muslims and urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of democracy.

He admonished the citizens to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari “in its avowed determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country, where the rights of every citizen are protected and guaranteed,” as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The minister assured Nigerians of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasising that security agencies have been directed to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.

“He condemned in strong terms the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and warned that the government would henceforth deal with perpetrators according to the law, while emphasising that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potential of Nigeria,” the statement said.

Dambazau wished all Nigerians a rewarding and happy celebration.