Monday , 28 August 2017

Breaking News: Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand For Diezani To Be Repatriated

Deolu August 28, 2017

The controversial OurMumuDonDo Protest group led by the popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, has stormed EFCC offices to demand that Diezani be repatriated.
Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, and his #OurMumuDonDo protesters on Monday stormed the offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja to demand the repatriation of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.
Diezani, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been the subject of several graft probes.
Already, the courts in Nigeria had ordered the forfeiture of some properties, linked to the former ministers and believed to have been acquired with stolen wealth, to the federal government.
Details later…

Source: Tori

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Most Read: Every Nigerians Can Now Own A New Home – Central Bank Reveals

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is spearheading a new scheme targeted at providing improved …

3 comments

  1. I+nno+cen
    August 28, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    You are all jobless and Clueless. Make do with what you have not what you wished to have.

    Reply
  2. akabueze
    August 28, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    bring her back if is wat say is true I can believe Nigeria government again

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946