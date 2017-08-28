Breaking News: Protesters Storm EFCC, Demand For Diezani To Be Repatriated

The controversial OurMumuDonDo Protest group led by the popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, has stormed EFCC offices to demand that Diezani be repatriated.

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, and his #OurMumuDonDo protesters on Monday stormed the offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja to demand the repatriation of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Diezani, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been the subject of several graft probes.

Already, the courts in Nigeria had ordered the forfeiture of some properties, linked to the former ministers and believed to have been acquired with stolen wealth, to the federal government.

Details later…