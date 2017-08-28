Bride-to-be Allegedly Dies While Attending A Church Event | Photos

A Nigerian woman who recently got engaged and about to be married has died after attending a church event in Anambra state.

According to online reports, a bride-to-be, Miss Olivia Uchechi Ihionu lost her life at Adoration Ministry Uke 15 August 2017 where she was attending a church event.

She is said to be the first daughter of her parents. The lady got engaged last Christmas and was preparing to wed this coming Christmas. Her death has left many people in shock.

According to a friend, she went to ease herself only to suddenly disappear. Because it was raining, nobody was able to look for her. After the heavy downpour that day, her body was later discovered in a gutter in the neighbouring village. It is believed she got drowned after falling into the gutter. She will be buried today.