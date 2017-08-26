Buhari Thanks Osinbajo For His Dedication As Acting President

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his performance, dedication and service to the country as Acting President while he was away on medical vacation.

Buhari said he had invited Osinbajo to London to also personally thank him for his efforts.The President made this remark during a closed door meeting yesterday with the Vice President and state governors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The efforts by the Vice President as the Acting President are commendable. He deployed his youth and intellect to run all over the place. Thank God that I have the time to watch him on NTA 24 hours and I congratulate him.

“I allowed him to come and see me, so that I can personally thank him for all that he has done,” Buhari said.He also thanked Nigerians across the country for their prayers, saying that it served as a boost to his morale.

“I am very happy with virtually the national prayers across the country. It was very much covered and reported throughout the country and across religious and ethnicity, people had been praying.

(NAN)

