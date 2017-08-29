Tuesday , 29 August 2017

Bullion Van Suddenly Bursts Into Flames In Broad Daylight | Photos

Deolu August 29, 2017

A bullion van has burst into flames in broad daylight on a Lagos road, causing quite a panic in the area.
These are photos showing a bullion van which reportedly caught fire at Ketu/Ojota bridge inwards toll gate in Lagos.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
According to a twitter user, simply identified as Oladimeji, who first tweeted about the incident, the truck suddenly caught fire while in motion.
Meanwhile, as of the time of this report, personnel of  the Lagos State Transport Management Agency and other agencies in the state have removed the burnt van.
See more photos below:

Source: Tori

