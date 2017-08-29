“I can’t kiss an actor with mouth odor” -Actress Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli just disclosed that she would never kiss an actor on set if he has mouth odor in a chat with The Net NG.

she said;

‘No o, I won’t kiss him o!’ she exclaimed.I will not kiss him o, I will tell the director that I cannot kiss him.‘Everybody knows that I am very particular about kissing scenes. So before we begin, I always say you need to find out if the actor’s breath is fresh.

‘If the actor is someone I am comfortable with, like Ramsey, Desmond Elliot or someone else, I prefer to give them mint, and tell them, young man, let’s help ourselves.

‘We both don’t want to be smelling each other’s breaths. I always make sure that their breath is fresh, we would both freshen our breaths because I will not want to offend anyone, if you know what I mean.’

