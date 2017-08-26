Checkout The 3 Major News That Dominated Google Internet Search Engine This Week

Three major news dominated searches on the internet search engine this week, can you guess? Of course news of Funke Akindele’s pregnancy was among, what of the remaining two… Check them out below…

President Muhammdu Buhari’s speech, news of Funke Akindele’s pregnancy and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut off mark dominated searches on the internet search engine Google this week.

Google’s spokesman, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos

Kola-Ogunlade said: “Nollywood actress Akindele sparked rumors of her pregnancy last weekend during a hosting gig.

“The Jenifa’s Diary star was photographed rocking a loose denim dungarees dress and sneakers as she chatted up fans during the event in Festac town, Lagos.

“Without waiting for the couple to officially announce the pregnancy, excited fans took to Google to search, download and repost pictures of the actress, with congratulatory messages.”

Kola-Ogunlade said JAMB cut-off marks for 2017/2018 admissions to universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria also drew traffic.

The Google manager said that eagerness to know which university they were eligible to apply to get students visiting Google search for information.

He said that the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari’s speech after his return back to the country after three months of medical leave, mandated by his doctors, in the UK got people’s attention online.

“Citizens that missed the president’s broadcasted speech went to Google to search for the transcript”, he added.

Kola-Ogunlade said that in the world of sports, Chelsea and Tottenham meeting on August 20 in Tottenham’s first Premier League game at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium got people searching online.

He said: “The match ended in a 2-1 win for Chelsea, which leaves both clubs at a total of 3 points each in the Premier League.

“Football fans searches Google for the latest Premier League results.”

(Gltrends)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: