“A Christian woman who likes wearing high heel shoes is married to the world”– Pastor Gideon Akande reveals

A Nigerian Pastor Gideon Akande took to social media to reveal that a Christian woman who likes wearing high heel shoes is married to the world.

He further revealed on Facebook that celebrities with the highest heel shoes and makeups have the highest rate of divorce

Here’s what he wrote;

“A Christian woman who like wearing high heel shoes is married to the world; she may be in the church, but her soul is in the world. You will NEVER see a godly, chaste and modest Christian lady wearing high heel shoe.” “If high heel shoes, makeups and downs were to be the solution for happy life and marriage, many ladies of these days would be living paradise on earth life, but rather they are living hell on earth. With all the makes, devil still make mess out of their lives and marriages, with the high heel shoes, their husbands still cheat on them and abuse them, living in uncertain fear and persistent depression even with all outward beauty. For example, the celebrities with the highest heel shoes and makeups have the highest rate of divorce. Can you see it is not by wearing high heel shoes that will make you march the enemy of your soul which is devil? You need Jesus Christ in your life genuinely!”

