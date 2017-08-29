Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos)

The Biafra cause is gaining momentum in the South-eastern part of Nigeria with the Insignia of the group being flaunted in all spheres of the people’s lives.

A hardcore pro-Biafran couple decided to show their color on their wedding day in Owerri, Imo state capital.

According to media reports, both the husband and wife are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as they decided to wear IPOB attire for their wedding ceremony including their family and friends.

See more photos:

Source: Naijaloaded

