Cross-Dresser threatens to sue Tunde Ednut for cyber bullying and defamation of character

Controversial singer Tunde Ednut is still on Nigerian cross-dresser, Onyx’ case, and he has now threatened to sue him for cyber bullying and defamation.
Tunde once again shared the above photo of Onyx mocking him on Instagram. Onyx replied saying;
“If @tundeednut doesn’t stop, i am going to take him to court for defamation of character, bullying and emotional stress. I don’t understand why he keeps doing this, but i won’t take it anymore.
Part 2. @tundeednut if you upload my picture one more time, i will take you to court and sue you. This isn’t even a threat. I have like 3 lawyers ready to go already.”