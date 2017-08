Daddy Freeze Shares Lovely Family Photo With His Son, Dad And Mum

Outspoken on air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze shared this really lovely family photo with his son, fiancee, mum, and dad.

He wrote;

Different shades of skin all in one family…. My dad is dark chocolate, Bae @tastebudzng is milk Chocolate, my mum and I are white chocolate, while baby is vanilla.

We are family and color doesn’t count here, as it’s only skin deep!

Let’s create a world free from racism and hate, because beneath it all, we are one! ~FRZ

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: