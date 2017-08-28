Dangote Truck Rams into Garage in Ibadan, Kills One

There was a scare in the Academy area of Ibdan, Oyo State following an accident that led to the death of one person.

A Dangote truck ran into a garage at Academy market beside Joves filling station Iwo road Ibadan. It was reported that the incident happened at around 10:00pm yesterday night.

One person was killed in the process with some properties worth good money killed in the process. This caused a scene as people came out to feed their eyes.

The truck is contracted to the richest man in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote of the Dangote Group.