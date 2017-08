The first daughter of Orange Drugs boss, Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme and her husband Chukwueke Gboneme have welcomed their second child.

Uche gave birth in Houston, Texas over the weekend. The baby has been named Ezra.

The couple, who got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2014, are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter Olanna. On her first birthday, Uchenna shared a revealing post on Instagram about the battle to save Olanna’s life shortly after delivery.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: