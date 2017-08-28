My Dead Mother Keeps Talking To Me At Night – Young Man Reveals Shocking Details

A man whose mother had died a long time ago, has revealed shocking details about how she keeps talking to him at night.

Solly Smith is a young South African man who has been left confused by several events in his life.

According to Daily Sun SA, when Solly was released from prison after being convicted of assaulting a man who he said had r*ped his girlfriend, he learned the sad news that his mum was dead.

The 29-year-old from Eldorado Park south of Joburg said what was the most painful was that he was never told where his mum was buried. No one even told him she had died during the time he spent in prison.

He said his mum’s spirit had been talking to him and all he wants is the truth.

“I’m very confused because although my family members told me she died in 2014, the death certificate says it happened in 2012 and the hospital file says the body was released from the mortuary in 2010,” he said.

“My mum talks to me in my dreams and says she is still alive and I must look for her. I don’t know what to do.”

Solly said he just wanted to know where his mum was buried because he never got a chance to say goodbye to her.

“Every time I go to bed, I hear my mum’s voice asking me to find her.”

Solly said he was never even told how she had died and this situation left him so agitated that he couldn’t move on with his life.

“I lost my job because I can’t focus. My bosses told me to go and sort out my personal life. I can’t sleep at night because I keep hearing my mum crying for help,” he said.

Solly’s cousin Doctor Matloge said he didn’t have time to show him the grave.

“I gave him the grave number to go and check. I don’t really know what Solly wants from us.

“We have been in and out of the police station talking to the police but Solly is not satisfied.”