DJ Khaled’s 10-month-old son wore a $2,000 Gucci suit to the 2017 MTV VMAs (Photos)

DJ Khaled’s son is already dressing better than us, and he’s not even a year old. The rapper’s 10-month-old son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, donned a roughly $2,000 head-to-toe Gucci ensemble when he joined his daddy at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The navy, jacquard taffeta suit was embroidered with little monsters and came complete with a $820 jacket over a $260 button-down shirt, a pair of $580 pants, $275 leather shoes and, of course, $35 blue, red and green Gucci socks. The grand total? $1,970.

If you just sighed out of the mere fact that this baby’s outfit cost more than anything you’ve ever owned in your closet, you’re not alone.

To be fair, however, he is his daddy’s little angel, so it’s really not his fault he’s so spoiled.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: