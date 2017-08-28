“I dropped out of TASUED because my parents couldn’t pay my school fees” – Olamide Badoo

Nigerian Singer/Rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide Badoo, has revealed that he dropped out of the university because his parents could not afford his school fees.

He disclosed that he was able to make it in life by discovering his talent and by an endless hard work. He also identified discipline, commitment and being focused as catalysts for achievements in life.

According to Punch, the ‘Wo’ crooner who was a special guest of honour at the Summer camp organised by the Ogun State government at Akin Ogunpoola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state on Friday, said he was determined to succeed in life against all odds, given the stark reality that his parents were poor, and were not able to pay his school fees at the higher institution.

He said:

“I am from Ogun State here, I do not joke with my culture and language, in fact, I came from a poor background. I had to drop out of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, when it was getting difficult for my parents to pay my school fees. However with doggedness, perseverance and hard work I was able to find myself where I am today.”

He urged the pupils at the camp to always dare to be different and avoid unnecessary peer pressure.

Earlier in his brief introduction of the guest to the campers, the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye, advised the young boys and girls to be diligent, hardworking and be consistent in whatever they do.

He also urged them to strive for the best in their academic pursuit.

While he told the youngsters to extend the knowledge gained at the camp to their kith and kins, the governor promised that his administration remained committed to the development of education.

He said the sector would remain paramount in the scheme of things in the state.

