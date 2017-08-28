Ebonyi lawmaker, Maria Ude Nwachi says she doesn’t accept friend request from people with All English names

Member of Ebonyi state house of assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi, popularly known as ‘Nwanyi Afikpo’, gave three reasons why she unfollows people on Facebook.

She wrote;

“Early Morning Confession: What are your top reasons for unfriending people on Facebook?

Mine are:

1. They write in shortword, which I hate with a passion, as I know the damage the shortword scourge has done to many Nigerians. Once I see the person a few times on my newsfeed writing in such semi-literate style and attempting to dumb readers down with them, I will just quietly unfriend. Shortword is dirty, disgusting, unsightly, irritating, and very painful to the brain. Nothing stunts mental growth like that shortword rubbish. To shortworders, repent. Complete your words when you write. Someone paid your school fees, pity them and write like you saw the four walls of a classroom. Save your brain from going extinct. Save us all from being mentally harassed by your shortwords. It’s very traumatic.

2. Football fanatics disfiguring names of other football teams in a vulgar manner, “Chelshit”, “Assnal” etc. So crude, stupid and childish. They think they are being cool and funny not kowing they are showing the universe who they really are; uncultured and ill-mannered. When I see such on my newsfeed, one hand unfriend.

3. I don’t accept friend requests from AEN (ALL ENGLISH NAMED). At times, I will accept a FR from an Ugochukwu Okoli, whom might later change it to Mizta James Peterson or so. When I see any AEN on my newsfeed, I know right away they changed their name after I had already accepted their FR. Then sharply I unfriend.

Your turn, be honest.

Yours sincerely, Maria Ude Nwachi

AFIKPO CHIC. Best Chic Ever Liveth.”