If you have a problem with Release, visit your GP, who will discuss the problem with you and may examine you or refer you to a specialist.

Premature Release

Premature Release is the most common Release problem. It’s where the male ejaculates too quickly during s*xual intercourse.

A study looking at 500 couples from five different countries found the average time taken to release during intercourse was around five-and-a-half minutes. However, it’s up to each couple to decide if they’re happy with the time taken – there’s no definition of how long s*x should last.

Occasional episodes of premature Release are common and aren’t a cause for concern. However, if you’re finding that around half of your attempts at s*x result in premature Release, it might help to get treatment.

Causes of premature Release

Various psychological and physical factors can cause a man to suddenly experience premature Release.

Common physical causes include:

prostate problems

thyroid problems – an overactive or underactive thyroid gland

using recreational drugs

Common psychological causes include:

depression

stress

relationship problems

anxiety about s*xual performance (particularly at the start of a new relationship, or when a man has had previous problems with s*xual performance)

It’s possible, but less common, for a man to have always experienced premature Release since becoming sexually active. A number of possible causes for this are:

Conditioning – it’s possible that early s*xual experiences can influence future s*xual behaviour. For example, if a teenager conditions himself to release quickly to avoid being caught self servicing, it may later be difficult to break the habit.

A traumatic s*xual experience from childhood – this can range from being caught self servicing to s*xual abuse.

A strict upbringing and beliefs about s*x.

Biological reasons – some men may find their man-hood is extra sensitive.

Treating premature Release

There are a number of things you can try yourself before seeking medical help.

Measures you can try yourself

It can sometimes help to:

self service an hour or two before having s*x

use a thick condom to help decrease sensation

take a deep breath to briefly shut down the ejaculatory reflex (an automatic reflex of the body during which Release occurs)

have s*x with your partner on top (to allow them to pull away when you are close to ejaculating)

take breaks during s*x and think about something boring

Couples therapy

If you’re in a long-term relationship, you may benefit from having couples therapy. During these sessions, the therapist will:

encourage couples to explore any relationship issues they have, and give them advice about resolving them

show the couple techniques that can help you “unlearn” the habit of premature Release (the two most popular techniques are the “squeeze” and “stop-go” techniques)

In the squeeze technique, your partner masturbates you, but stops before the point of Release and squeezes the head of your man-hood for between 10 to 20 seconds. They then let go and wait for another 30 seconds before resuming self service. This process is carried out several times before Release is allowed to occur.

The stop-go technique is similar, but your partner doesn’t squeeze your man-hood. Once you feel more confident about delaying Release, you and your partner can begin to have s*x, stopping and starting as required.

These techniques may sound simple, but they require lots of practice.

Antidepressants (SSRIs)

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are designed to treat depression, but they also delay Release. SSRIs used for this purpose include:

paroxetine

sertraline

fluoxetine

Some men may experience an improvement as soon as treatment begins. However, you’ll usually need to take the medication for one to two weeks before you notice the full effects.

Side effects of SSRIs are usually mild and should improve after two to three weeks. They include:

fatigue

feeling sick and being sick

diarrhoea

excessive sweating

Read more about the side effects of SSRIs.

Dapoxetine

An SSRI specifically designed to treat premature Release, known as dapoxetine (Priligy), has now been licensed in the UK. Local NHS authorities can choose to prescribe it on the NHS.

It acts much faster than the SSRIs mentioned above and can be used “on demand”. You’ll usually be advised to take it between one and three hours before s*x, but not more than once a day.

Your response to the treatment will then be reviewed after four weeks (or after six doses), and again every six months.

Dapoxetine isn’t suitable for all men diagnosed with premature Release. For example, it is not recommended for some men with heart, kidney and liver problems. It can also interact with other medications, such as other antidepressants.

Common side effects include:

headaches

dizziness

feeling sick

Topical anaesthetics and condoms

The use of topical anaesthetics such as lidocaine or prilocaine can help but may be transferred and absorbed to the v**ina, causing decreased sensation. Condoms can also be used and are effective, particularly when combined with local anaesthesia.

Delayed Release

Delayed Release (male orgasmic disorder) is classed as either:

experiencing a significant delay before Release

being unable to release at all, even though the man wants to and his erection is normal

You may have delayed Release if:

you experience a repeated and unwanted delay before Release lasting for 30 to 60 minutes

you’re unable to release at least half the times you have s*x

Causes of delayed Release

Like premature Release, delayed Release can be caused by psychological and physical factors.

Possible psychological causes of delayed Release are similar to those of premature Release – for example, early s*xual trauma, strict upbringing, relationship problems, stress or depression.

Physical causes of delayed Release include:

diabetes (usually only type 1 diabetes)

spinal cord injuries

multiple sclerosis

surgery to the bladder or prostate gland

increasing age

Many medicines are known to cause delayed Release, including:

antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

medications to treat high blood pressure, such as beta-blockers

antipsychotics, used to treat episodes of psychosis

muscle relaxants such as balcofen, which is widely used to treat motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis

powerful painkillers, such as methadone (which is also widely used to treat people addicted to heroin)

Delayed Release can suddenly start to happen after previously having no problems, or (less commonly) the man may have always experienced it.

It can occur in all s*xual situations, or only in certain situations. For example, you may be able to release normally when self servicing, but not during s*x. When Release only occurs in certain situations, there’s usually a psychological cause.

Alcohol and drugsAlcohol and drugsAlcohol misuse and drug use can be separate underlying causes of delayed Release, so addressing these problems may help.Read more about getting help with alcohol misuse and drug use.PseudoephedrinePseudoephedrine tablets may be tried, but these will need to be prescribed “off-label”. This means the medicine shows promise in treating delayed Release but it hasn’t been licensed for this particular use (pseudoephedrine is normally used as a decongestant). Retrograde Release

Retrograde Release is a rarer type of Release problem. It happens when semen travels backwards into the bladder instead of through the urethra (the tube that urine passes through).The main symptoms of retrograde Release include:producing no semen, or only a small amount, during ejaculationproducing cloudy urine (because of the semen in it) when you first go to the toilet after having sexMen with retrograde Release still experience the feeling of an climax and the condition doesn’t pose a danger to health. However, it can affect the ability to father a child.Causes of retrograde ejaculationRetrograde Release is caused by damage to the nerves or muscles that surround the neck of the bladder (the point where the urethra connects to the bladder).Usually when you release, semen is pushed out of your urethra. It is prevented from entering your bladder by the muscles around the neck of the bladder, which close tightly at the moment of climax.However, damage to the surrounding muscles or nerves can stop the bladder neck closing, causing the semen to move into the bladder rather than up through the urethra.Prostate gland surgery or bladder surgery is the most common cause of retrograde Release. Other causes are diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and a class of medicines known as alpha blockers, which are often used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).Treating retrograde ejaculationMost men do not need treatment for retrograde Release because they are still able to enjoy a healthy s*x life and the condition does not have adverse effects on their health.But if treatment is required (usually because of wanting to father a child), there are options to try.For example, pseudoephedrine (commonly used as a decongestant) has proved effective in treating retrograde Release caused by diabetes or surgery.If retrograde Release is caused by using a certain medication, then normal Release will usually return once medication is stopped. Speak to your GP before stopping any prescribed medication.However, if the retrograde Release has been caused by significant muscle or nerve damage, treatment may not be possible.Men who want to have children can have sperm taken from their urine for use in artificial insemination or in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

source: Nhs

