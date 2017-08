Elderly woman caught on video S*xually assaulting a man on the NYC Subway, gives him a forceable lap dance (Watch)

The video shows a young man being sexually assaulted by a much older woman on a New York City subway.

In the viral video, the 53-year-old woman is heard calling herself a ‘cougar’ while making s*xual advances towards the man as his friend laughs and recording what was going on

At one point, the woman took off her shirt, and put her bare br**sts on the unwilling man’s face.

Click here to watch the video

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

