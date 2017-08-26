How I escaped being shot on my birthday –Angela Okorie

Just last week, Nollywood screen diva, Angela Okorie, turned a year older and as usual with the actress, she spent the day with the underprivileged but not before she flooded the Nigerian internet space with some of her photos to celebrate her day.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, the actress said but for the intervention of God, those photos she shared on social media could have been her last or worst still would have had the caption, ‘Rest In Peace’, instead of ‘Happy Birthday’, because she was accosted by men of the underworld after her charity event.

She said, “I am grateful to God for life. I am a humanitarian and I am always happy whenever I give back to the society. That was why I celebrated my birthday with the underprivileged.”

However, tragedy would have struck the actress when she was returning from a motherless babies’ home.

“My brother was driving and since the road was rough, he had to slow down because of a pothole. All of a sudden, he just told me to bend my head in the car because I was not concentrating. By the time I would realise what was happening, some armed robbers had double crossed us and they alighted from their cars with guns. They approached our car and cocked their guns, ready to shoot. They almost shot us but before we knew it, some officers of the Nigerian Customs Service showed up from nowhere. They intervened and immediately, my brother seized the opportunity to zoom off. That was how we were saved.

“I believe it was God that sent those Customs guys to us because they were not on the road and they came out from nowhere. When I saw the robbers, I was scared but I had faith in God. I wonder what would have happened if God was not on my side.”

Source: Punch

