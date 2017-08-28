Facts Every Woman Must Know About Her Va**na

Women’s health smarts

Let’s take a moment to marvel at the amazing, incredible v**ina. “Just think about the resiliency of the v**ina in general,” says Alyssa Dweck, MD, assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. “The self-repair mechanisms that go on of healing this area after childbirth alone are just unbelievable.” Think you’ve heard everything there is to say about your intimate anatomy?

It’s only one part of your down-there anatomy

While many people use “v**ina” to refer to the whole below-the-belt area, inside and out, the term refers specifically to the muscular canal connecting the cervix (aka the lower part of the uterus) to the outside of the body. All the external parts of your reproductive system are properly called the vulva. The vulva includes:

Labia majora: The fleshy, hair-covered outer folds.

Labia minora: The inner lips, which cover the vaginal opening. These can be very small, or they can extend beyond the labia majora. It’s also common for one lip to be longer than the other.

cli**ris: The nerve-rich nub at the top of the vulva, crucial to climax and s*xual pleasure.

It’s self-cleaning

“You should not need to put anything in the v**ina to clean the actual inside,” says Dr. Dweck. That means no douching, no scrubbing inside, and definitely no scented products inserted into your v**ina. And forget all the sprays, perfumes, and other products designed to cleanse the vulva: “Our culture is obsessed with the gazillion products out there for the vaginal area, but you really don’t need anything other than soap and water,” Dr. Dweck says.

It’s full of good bacteria

One very important reason not to douche: “There’s a very delicate balance, a significant ecosystem of yeast and bacteria that are supposed to be there and stay in balance,” Dr. Dweck explains. Douching disturbs the balance of microbes in your v**ina along with its natural acidity, potentially leading to the growth of harmful bacteria. In fact, douching has been linked to infections (such as bacterial vaginosis, yeast, and even pelvic inflammatory disease) as well as vaginal irritation.

It doesn’t need a facial

From a vaginal steam (made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow) to a full-service “vajacial” (an in-depth treatment involving masks, exfoliation, tweezing, and creams applied to your vulva), specialized down-there spa treatments are, at best, unnecessary. At worst, they could lead to infections or even burns on your most sensitive parts. While your hair removal preferences are between you, your partner, and your favorite aesthetician (or dermatologist, if you choose laser hair removal), we advise saving your spa budget for a great facial or pedicure instead.

It’s not supposed to smell like flowers

Some odor down there is perfectly normal. Your personal scent is unique and may vary according to your menstrual cycle, your diet, even how hydrated you are. That said, any foul odor or a smell that’s unusual for you is worth a visit to your ob/gyn to check for infection. And, says Dr. Dweck, “If you are having an odor you think can be noticed across the room, think long and hard about whether you may have left a tampon inside.”

It needs to breathe

A moist, warm environment can breed yeast and bacteria, so stick to underwear and clothing that provides your vulva with a little airflow. Dr. Dweck recommends cotton panties, or at least ones with a cotton crotch. Thongs are fine as long as they aren’t causing chafing or irritation. “Don’t wear panty liners or pads 24/7 if you don’t need them—they don’t allow breathable conditions,” Dr. Dweck adds. “I often recommend sleeping without anything on your bottom, to give you plenty of aeration.”

It gives you information on when you’re fertile

At the top of your v**ina is your cervix, the lower end of your uterus. Secretions produced by the cervix (called cervical mucus) change in consistency throughout your cycle as your hormone levels rise and fall. “If you pay close attention to your cervical mucus, you can avoid or engage in s*x at the right time to conceive,” Dr. Dweck says. (You can check by looking at the toilet paper after you wipe, or by inserting a clean finger into your v**ina. You’re looking for what’s known as egg white cervical mucus, or EWCM, a stretchy, slippery consistency.) Along with taking your body temperature each day, checking your cervical mucus is one of the methods used in natural family planning.

Itching doesn’t always mean you have a yeast infection

“There are a lot of things that can cause an itch that aren’t a yeast infection,” says Hilda Hutcherson, MD, professor of ob/gyn at Columbia University Medical Center. That could include chafing from your clothing, irritation from shaving, or a product (like laundry detergent or soap) that the sensitive skin on your vulva is reacting to. And discharge and discomfort can be caused by other types of vaginal infections, including bacterial vaginosis (which typically comes with a foul-smelling discharge plus irritation and burning) and sexually transmitted infections like trichomoniasis. Check in with your doctor before you use an over-the-counter medication—the wrong treatment can actually make things worse.

You can’t treat a yeast infection with yogurt

Sorry, natural-medicine fans: Neither eating yogurt nor dabbing it on your nether parts have been proven to prevent or cure yeast infections. “However, some women do find that when they have that itching, putting yogurt on the area does feel quite soothing,” Dr. Dweck says. “It’s cool and calms down the itch. It’s not going to hurt. But remember, it’s not going to treat the yeast infection.” If you try it, make sure to stick to plain, unflavored, unsweetened yogurt; extra sugar can actually feed the growth of yeast.

It’s not just a hole

The v**ina is what experts call a “potential space,” which means it’s not open all the time. “The walls are collapsed on each other,” explains Dr. Hutcherson. “You’re not walking around with a gaping hole in your body.” Yet it can also stretch and widen during s*x or childbirth to accommodate fingers, toys, a man-hood, or yes, even a 10-pound (or bigger!) baby.

You can’t lose anything in there

As Dr. Hutcherson points out, “There’s an end to it.” That means tampons can’t escape your v**ina and go wandering through your body, though they may get lodged high up against the back wall of the v**ina where they’re more difficult to reach. If you have trouble retrieving a tampon, broken condom, or other object from your v**ina, head to your ob/gyn for assistance fishing it out. (And don’t be embarrassed; doctors do this kind of thing all the time.)

source: Health

