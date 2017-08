Fan Grabs Cardi B’s Behind at the Mayweather/McGregor fight and she flipped (video)

Cardi B was assaulted by a male fan as she was leaving the Mayweather McGregor fight on Saturday night.

As she was exiting the arena, a man grabbed her b*tt and she flipped.

“Why would you grab my b*tt,” she asked angrily as her bodyguards held her back.

The man was reportedly later arrested by Las Vegas police.

See the video below.

Source: Youtube

