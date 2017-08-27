Father Of Dead Boy Narrates His Ordeal | Graphic Photos

There is a solid demand for justice by the general public over the unprecedented demise of a minor who was hit by a stray bullet during the demolition of a market place in the South-east.

The father to the 10-year-old boy who was shot dead yesterday after being hit by a stray bullet from security operatives during the demolition of popular Eke-Ukwu market in Owerri, Imo state capital – has narrated his ordeal.

The bereaved father was in tears at his No. 9 Oguamanam Street residence close to the demolished market.

His words: “I told my little son to come and assist me remove my goods from the shop before the people demolishing the market got to the place.

“When we were crossing the road we all raised our hands up but these soldiers just drove by and opened fire and shot my son in the head. The bullet hit him in the eye and came out from the back of his head and he fell and died.

“I want justice. I don’t want the killers of my son to go unpunished. He was just a little boy, he was not armed. I don’t know if I can bear this”