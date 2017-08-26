My Favorite Brain Power Nutrients

Did your mother always tell you to eat your vegetables while you were growing up?

Most kids hated being told to eat green things, but guess what? Your mother was right (like always). Eating your greens is scientifically proven to offer numerous health benefits.

While spinach and kale are favorites of those looking to stay physically fit, a study from the University of Illinois just released data that shows these green, leafy vegetables could also keep people cognitively fit…

Feed your brain lutein

The study, which included 60 adults aged 25 to 45, found that middle-aged participants with higher levels of lutein — a nutrient found in green leafy vegetables, avocado and eggs — had neural responses that were more on par with younger individuals.

And most interest was that their neural responses were higher when compared to their low-lutein peers, insinuating they were able to engage more of their brain power.

Anne Walk, a postdoctoral scholar and first author of the paper said, “Lutein appears to have some protective role, since the data suggest that those with more lutein were able to engage more cognitive resources to complete the task.” Lutein is a nutrient that the body can’t make on its own, so it must be acquired through diet. Lutein accumulates in brain tissues, as well as in the eye. So, come on — no more excuses! It is time to eat your green, leafy veggies.

Even your brain loves cherries

How about some cherry juice?

A recent study published in the European Journal of Nutrition (2017) found that intake of cherry juice containing high levels of a type of dietary flavonoid — anthocyanins — Improved verbal fluency, and short and long term memory in a group of older adults with mild to moderate dementia, after only 12 weeks of consumption.

We can add lutein and cherry juice to our growing tool basket of nutrients for brain health. But we can’t forget about botanicals…

Protect your brain

Very promising results in studies on brain health and cognitive function, show botanicals such as curcumin and honokiol, a purified extract from the bark of the Magnolia tree (Magnolia officinalis), are very much worth considering.

These two botanicals been found to have highly protective cellular health effects in brain tissue, and may even have regenerative effects. Many compounds that are beneficial to other body systems are too large to get into the brain.

Honokiol, however, has a very small molecular size and structure, which allows it to cross the blood-brain barrier. Honokiol has antioxidant effects which may contribute to its neuroprotective benefits. It also interacts with GABA receptors in the brain and may help support a healthy mood and promote relaxation.

Nature has truly provided us with an abundance of natural compounds with untold health benefits. Some are delicious, and some, well, are just good for us. Be smart and stay smart through all the stages of your very precious life by incorporating foods and unique targeted supplements into your daily routine.

source: Easyhealthoptions

