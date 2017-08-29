Female S*xual Problems

Many women have problems with s*x at some stage in their life. Here’s a look at some forms of female s*xual dysfunction (FSD) and advice on where to get help if it affects you.

According to the s*xual Advice Association, s*xual problems affect around one-third of young and middle-aged women, and around half of older women.

To identify the reasons behind s*xual dysfunction, both physical and psychological factors have to be considered, including a woman’s relationship with her partner.

Loss of desire

Loss of desire, or lack of s*x drive, affects some women at certain times of life, such as during pregnancy, after having a baby, or times of stress. But some women experience it all the time.

A lack of s*x drive can have a range of physical or psychological causes, including:

relationship problems

depression

previous mental or physical trauma

tiredness

hormone disorders

excessive alcohol and drug use

certain medications

s*x drive can also fall if a woman’s natural testosterone levels drop. Testosterone is produced in the ovaries and adrenal glands, so levels can drop if these are removed or they’re not functioning properly.

climax problems

These can be divided into two types:

primary – when a woman has never had an climax

secondary – when a woman has had an climax in the past, but can’t now

Some women don’t need to have an climax to enjoy s*x, but an inability to reach climax can be a problem for some women and their partners.

Reasons why a woman can’t have an climax can include:

fear or lack of knowledge about s*x

being unable to “let go”

not enough effective stimulation

relationship problems

mood disorders – such as depression

previous traumatic s*xual experience

Research is being done into certain medical conditions that affect the blood and nerve supply to the cli**ris to see whether this affects climax.

Psychosexual therapy can help a woman overcome climax problems. It involves exploring her feelings about s*x, her relationship and herself.

Pain during s*x

Vaginismus

Pain during s*x – also called dyspareunia – can be a result of vaginismus.

Vaginismus is when muscles in or around the v**ina go into spasm, making s*xual intercourse painful or impossible. It can be very upsetting and distressing.

It can occur if the woman associates s*x with pain or being “wrong”, or if she’s had vaginal trauma, such as childbirth or an episiotomy.

It can also stem from relationship problems, fear of pregnancy, or painful conditions of the v**ina and the surrounding area.

It can be treated by focusing on s*x education, counselling and using vaginal trainers, also known as vaginal dilators.

Vaginal trainers are cylindrical shapes that are inserted into the v**ina. A woman will gradually use larger sizes until the largest size can be inserted comfortably. Some women may wish to try using their fingers instead.

s*x after menopause

Pain during s*x is common after the menopause as oestrogen levels fall and the v**ina feels dry.

This can affect a woman’s desire for s*x, but there are lubrication creams that can help. Ask your GP or pharmacist.

Female private part mutilation

Women who have experienced female private part mutilation (FGM) can find it difficult and painful to have s*x.

FGM is where the female private parts are deliberately cut, injured or changed, but there is no medical reason for this to be done.

It can also result in reduced s*xual desire and a lack of pleasurable sensation.

Talk to your GP or another healthcare professional if you have s*xual problems that you feel may be the result of FGM, as they can refer you to a therapist who can help.

Getting help

To find out what is causing a s*xual problem and how to treat it, a doctor, practice nurse or therapist will need to ask you questions about your medical, s*xual and social history.

Your GP or practice nurse can carry out tests for underlying medical conditions.

If your problem is related to lack of hormones such as testosterone or oestrogen, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help.

Treating other conditions, such as diabetes or depression, might also alleviate symptoms of s*xual dysfunction.

source: Nhs

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: