Tuesday , 29 August 2017

FIRS Officials Chase Guests Out Of Popular Hotel | Photos

Deolu August 29, 2017

A hotel owned by the former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly has been taken over by men of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.
Officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) stormed a popular hotel identified as Movig Hotel owned by Former Speaker of Delta State, Hon. Monday Igbuya located along Akintola Road extension in Sapele area of Delta state and pursued all its guests over back log debts.
According to Sapele Oghenek News, the officials took the action after repeatedly writing to the hotel management without any response.
All the guests in the hotel were chased away as they were made to check out immediately during the raid. The owner of the hotel was nowhere to be found -as the officials sealed the building.

Source: Tori

