First Time Sx Problems

A few common first time s*x problems happen to many young couples. For the most part they’re pretty hard to avoid. But being aware of them and prepared can help when you have s*x for the first time. The real key to remember is that if you and your partner like each other enough to have s*x, then it shouldn’t be an uncomfortable or stressful situation. A relaxed atmosphere combined with preparedness for common problems will make the first time you have s*x more enjoyable and less nerve wracking.

s*x will likely be a little painful for her. When a female has s*x for the first time, a protective layer of tissue in her v**ina called the hymen will likely break. For most, it tends to involve a bit of bleeding and some pain. To counter this problem, it is best to take things as slow as possible the first time, and to make sure she’s very wet before attempting penetration.

Premature Release happens to guys who are new at s*x. There are very few ways around this problem. The first time you have s*x will be so exciting and arousing that you will probably climax pretty quickly. Condoms, which are a good idea to use anyway, will help to desensitize your private part area and make you last longer. self servicing before s*x will, too. Either way, it shouldn’t matter much. If you’re both still in the mood, you can just take a quick break from s*x and go at it again in a few minutes.

Try not to let nervousness or apprehension get in the way. For many people, the stress of first time s*x –worrying about performance, whether your partner will be satisfied, being stark unclad with another person – can be hard to overcome. The best way to deal with this problem is to make sure you’re completely comfortable with the person you plan on having s*x with. Take it lightly, and don’t be afraid to laugh a bit the first time around. You’re figuring out s*x together, so look at it as an exploration instead of a test.

Don’t consider it a failure if first time s*x doesn’t lead to an climax. As you learn more about s*x, you and your partner will figure out what you like most sexually. The first time, more or less, is a test run. An climax, meanwhile, is the finish line. s*xual relationships are marathons, not sprints. So don’t get worried if nothing climactic happens the first time you have s*x.

source: Mademen

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: