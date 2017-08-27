Floyd Mayweather flaunts bumper cheque after his mega money win over Conor McGregor (Video)

Floyd Mayweather who stands to earn at least $100million showed off a bumper cheque and his winning belt after he claimed his 50th win against UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather is guaranteed $100m, but the pay is expected to rise to something approaching $200m by the time ticket sales, pay-per-view income, and other royalties are factored in.

In his post fight, Mayweather even suggested that sum could be even higher,’If I see an opportunity to make $300m or $350m in 36 minutes, why not?’

McGregor is also assured of $30m, still 10 times his highest purse in UFC but the pay is expected to rise to $75m (£58.2m) once the extras are added.

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their mega money bout on Saturday night to remain undefeated in his boxing career.

Watch the video below..

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: