Why I forgave Kemi Olunloyo – Seyi Law

Nigerian blogosphere wouldn’t forget in a hurry the macabre drama that played out between popular comedian, Seyi Law, and controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, when the latter went on the Internet to claim that Seyi’s daughter is obese.

However, the duo has finally reached a truce as they both took to their social media pages to declare a ceasefire.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Law explained why he decided to bury the hatchet. “I didn’t have anything personal against Kemi Olunloyo; I only responded as a father because I would do anything to protect my daughter. Kemi recorded a video in which she begged my daughter to forgive her and that’s okay by me. It means she understands that she did something wrong and she is trying to make amends,” he said.

Explaining why he is not staging his comedy show, Fast and Funny, this year, he said, “I have been very busy lately and as a result of that, I haven’t been able to work on organising the show. Though I have a team that works together with me in planning, my schedule hasn’t made it convenient for me.”

The rib cracker also stated that his family never put him under pressure during the time he and his wife were trying to conceive. He said, “I can tell you categorically that my mother never asked me why my wife wasn’t pregnant. Don’t forget that we lost our first pregnancy so it wasn’t as if she hadn’t taken in before. My wife’s mother was also very supportive. The only thing they did was to constantly pray for us. We were even the ones that were concerned at a point.”

Source: Punch

