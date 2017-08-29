Former Katsina Senator Is Dead

A former Senator representing, Katsina north senatorial district between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, Kanti Bello is dead. He died at the age of 72.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday, in Abuja. Kabir Faskari, a younger brother to former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Faskari, confirmed the death in a statement.

“I am directed to inform everybody that we lost Senator Kanti Bello early hours of this mourning (Tuesday) at Abuja. Burial arrangement will be announced later,” he said.

Mr. Bello had reportedly been battling with an ailment before his death.