Former Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo Gets Romantic with Wife (Photos)

Asari Dokunbo who used to be a warlord in the Niger Delta region before being granted amnesty by the Federal Government showed his soft side recently.

Asari Dokubo, formerly Melford Dokubo Goodhead Jr. was pictured kissing one of his wives in new photos making rounds on social media.

He also flaunted his beautiful family as his kids who seemed full of life could be seen taking pictures with their plum size father who has remained vocal about political issues in Nigeria. As the public view of him of being military in nature, Asari appears to be a romantic man with soft touches.

Asari, 53 is a major political figure of the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. He once threatened that no oil would leave the Niger Delta region if former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan lost the 2015 election.

See more photos: