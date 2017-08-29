Four Nigerian Pilgrims Die in Saudi Arabia

Four Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, have died at the Islamic holiest city.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mohammed, has on Tuesday, announced the death of four Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which is Islam’s holiest city.

According to a report by Premium Times, Mohammed, who spoke at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders, declined to disclosed the identities of the late pilgrims as well as the circumstances that led to their death, saying such information could only be disclosed after their families had been appropriately informed.

He pleaded with the media to withhold the details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims.

A total 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims are performing this year’s hajj, all of whom have converged on Makkah after some of them visited and prayed at the Prophet Mohammed’s mosque in Madinah.