Fraudsters Who Use Hypnotism Finally Busted

Some fraudulent persons who use hypnotism to deal with their victims in Lagos have finally been nabbed by the law.

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of Lagos State Police Command have arrested four members of two notorious fraud syndicates operating in Ikeja and environs, Vanguard reports.

Members of the syndicates, three males and a female, were arrested in two separate cases of fraud last Thursday and Saturday in Ikeja and Oshodi, respectively.

The first group, comprising Chinasa Sunday, 44, and Osadebe Aigbe, 30, were arrested in Ikeja after several days of being under surveillance of the undercover team for defrauding a lady of N85,000.

Their victim, Grace Enitan, had reported at the RRS Headquarters that a syndicate of four men picked her up in a taxi and duped her of N85,000, while she was heading to Ikeja.

Investigations revealed that Chinasa Sunday and Osadebe Aigbe, were involved in the scam, while their ring-leader, identified as Martin, is still on the run.

Chinasa, while pleading for leniency, explained that she joined the syndicate after losing her job in February. She explained that they picked up the suspect in Olowopopo Way, Ikeja, adding that her role was to monitor their victims while the scam lasted.

The second syndicate was arrested on Saturday, after a failed bid to swindle a food seller of over N120,000 and dispossess her of her jewellery in Oshodi. The victim, identified as Rukayat Aderinwale, was accosted and hypnotised by a syndicate of five members before dispossessing her of a purse containing N120,000, and her mobile phone.

They were leading her away to another location when the lady regained her consciousness and called out to RRS officers stationed nearby. The officer arrested one Sunday Atanda, 56, living in 13, Pero Street, Agege, and a 58-year-old Fausat Tijani, a sachet water seller in Akala, Mushin, while three other members of the syndicate escaped.

In his confession to the police, Atanda gave the names of other syndicate members as Kayode, Shina and Lateef. He said all they wanted was to dispossess the mother of three of her money, phone and jewel.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Olarinde Famous-Cole, said investigation was ongoing to arrest other syndicate members.