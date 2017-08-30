The Fruity Way To Fight Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are more than just uncomfortable.

They’re downright dangerous…

Besides the gut-wrenching symptoms like diarrhea, fever, fatigue, abdominal pain and cramping, inflammatory bowel diseases can also lead to scary complications, like malnutrition, bowel obstruction and an increased cancer risk.

But what if you could knock out your uncomfortable IBD symptoms and one of the scariest complications of the disease simply and simultaneously?

Even better, what if you could do it by eating something delicious and sweet… something that would reduce your need for more dangerous and invasive treatment methods like surgery and drugs?

Well, the good news is, you can. All you have to do is start eating more mango…

More mango, less IBD

A recent study from researchers at Texas A&M University in College Station found that eating more mango has an astounding effect on Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis…

In their clinical trial, researchers had people with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis eat 200-400 grams of mango two to three times daily in conjunction with their drug treatment to see how it impacted their symptoms.

And a small dose of mango daily did their body’s good… especially their bowels. This simple addition to their diet for a mere eight weeks managed to:

Significantly reduce ulcerative colitis symptoms

Decrease endotoxin levels in blood plasma, which are associated with inflammation

Reduce the presence of GRO, a molecule associated with colon cancer growth

Increase the amount of intestinal Lactobacilli and other beneficial probiotic bacteria

Increase the amount of short-chain fatty acids essential for a healthy intestinal tract

All and all, it seems mango could lead to a better life for many IBD sufferers. And it’s likely due to gallotannins, a type of polyphenol found abundantly in mangoes.

Researchers already knew that polyphenols from fruits and vegetables reduce inflammation and help people with inflammation-rooted conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer (how many mangoes must you eat to find cancer? Find out, here) and inflammatory bowel diseases.

So they decided to see if gallotannins in particular had this anti-inflammatory effect for people with IBD. And sure enough, they did the trick…

Eating more mango

If you’re looking to master a bad case of IBD, you’re probably wondering how much mango you need to eat daily to get your bowel health back in order.

Well, 165 grams of mango is about 1 cup, so you’d have to eat quite a bit (about 2.5 to 7 cups daily) to match the amount used in the study.

Another important point to remember before you increase your mango intake is that eating more mango also means you’re eating more fiber. And suddenly upping your fiber intake can cause gut issues in its own right. So start slow and work your way up to higher amounts of mango (and fiber) as your stomach adjusts to this potentially life-saving dietary addition.

source: Easyhealthoptions

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: