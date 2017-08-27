Full list of winners from DStv’s Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards in South Africa

The inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards made history in the South African entertainment industry lst night.

Over 1 million votes were cast for 50 nominees in 10 categories as Bonang Matheba hosted guests and viewers in a flawless style.

At the evnt, Legendary jazz maestro, Hugh Masekela, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award handed to him by M-Net CEO, Yolisa Phahle.

See the full list of winners below…

SONG OF THE YEAR: Prince Kaybee – Charlotte

TV PRESENTER: Thembisa Mdoda

COMEDIAN: Summary

RISING STAR: Sjava

RADIO PERSONALITY: B2Cada

ACTOR: Themba Ndaba

ACTRESS: Vatiswa Ndara

MUSIC ARTIST OR GROUP: Kwesta

DJ: Black Coffee

SPORTS PERSONALITY: Caster Semenya

ULTIMATE VIEWERS’ CHOICE: Thembisa Mdoda

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

