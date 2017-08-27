Full list of winners from DStv’s Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards in South Africa

The inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards made history in the South African entertainment industry lst night.
Over 1 million votes were cast for 50 nominees in 10 categories as Bonang Matheba hosted guests and viewers in a flawless style.
At the evnt, Legendary jazz maestro, Hugh Masekela, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award handed to him by M-Net CEO, Yolisa Phahle.
See the full list of winners below…
SONG OF THE YEAR: Prince Kaybee – Charlotte
TV PRESENTER: Thembisa Mdoda
COMEDIAN: Summary
RISING STAR: Sjava
RADIO PERSONALITY: B2Cada
ACTOR: Themba Ndaba
ACTRESS: Vatiswa Ndara
MUSIC ARTIST OR GROUP: Kwesta
DJ: Black Coffee
SPORTS PERSONALITY: Caster Semenya
ULTIMATE VIEWERS’ CHOICE: Thembisa Mdoda
Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog