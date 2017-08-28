Getting a Cold? Do This Right Now

Practice prevention

All the signs are there: your throat is scratchy, you’ve been sneezing one too many times, you feel a headache coming on… Yep, you’re getting sick.

Don’t give in to your illness just yet! These four easy prevention methods can help you ward off that pesky cold—or at least ease the symptoms.

Pop zinc

You may shave two days off a cold, per a 2012 review. Look for lozenges with zinc acetate or zinc gluconate and take one every couple of hours while symptoms last, says Lisa Cuchara, PhD, professor of biomedical science at Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Conn.

Sip chicken soup

It’s not just an old wives’ tale: This staple can help relieve symptoms of a cold, according to a study from the University of Nebraska.

Try vitamin C

It likely won’t prevent a cold, but a review of 29 trials found that taking vitamin C daily as soon as you feel that first symptom may reduce your downtime by about 8 percent.

You need about 1 gram (1,000 mg) a day.

Hoard zzz’s

During sleep, your immune system releases proteins called cytokines that combat infection.

Getting enough shut-eye consistently will also help you prevent more sniffles in the future.

source: Health

